Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said the state will have a 'Mahila Vishwavidyalaya', a university in which the faculty, students as well as non-teaching staff will all be women. Bihar CM announces setting up of women-only university

He made the announcement at a function in the state capital where a sum of ₹600 crore was disbursed among beneficiaries, through DBT, under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana which was rolled out last year.

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"I extend my greetings to all sisters of Bihar on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. We believe that the state can prosper only if our women do well... A Mahila Vishwavidyalaya will be set up in the state. The university will be run by women, from top to bottom. The vice chancellor, professors, other staffers and students shall all be women," the chief minister said.

The function was also marked by the signing of an MoU between the state's Department for Excise and Prohibition and the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya for spreading public awareness over the ills of consumption of intoxicants.

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Additionally, loans were also distributed among 10,000 beneficiaries from the JEEViKA Fund.

Stressing that the government was committed to making women self-reliant and economically empowered, Choudhary said a target has been set to identify 10 lakh JEEViKA Didis and install solar panels at their homes by March 31 next year.

JEEViKA Didis will also be associated with the deaddiction campaign to keep people away from intoxicants through street plays and other means, he added.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to 7,376 women selected through the nurse recruitment examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, an official statement read.

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Choudhary highlighted that under the Chief Minister Balika PhD Fellowship, around 1,000 female students will receive financial assistance of ₹10,000 per month for four years to pursue higher education and research -- a decision that was announced by him on Wednesday.

He lamented that there were only 600 women among 4,600 individuals pursuing PhD studies in Bihar.