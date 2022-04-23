Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UGC, AICTE urge Indian citizens not go to Pakistan for higher studies
news

UGC, AICTE urge Indian citizens not go to Pakistan for higher studies

UGC and AICTE has jointly urged the Indian students to not pursue higher education in Pakistan. The organisations together have issued a official notice in this regard. 
UGC, AICTE urges students to not pursue higher studies in Pakistan
Published on Apr 23, 2022 08:31 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

University Grants Commission, UGC along with All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE in a joint notice has urged the Indian students to not pursue higher studies in Pakistan. They have advised the students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. 

Council and Commission has warned that any Indian national or overseas citizens of India who intends to take admission in Pakistan for higher studies will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India. 

The notice issued by the Council and Commission on Friday reads, “All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.”

However, the organisations have provided relaxation to the migrants and their children who have higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India. Such candidates are eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MH.A.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc aicte education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP