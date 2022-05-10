UGC launches Shodh Chakra to help scholars, guides in research work

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an initiative, Shodh Chakra, along with the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre to assist research scholars and their supervisors in conducting their research. The latest platform will ensure researchers collect, organize, store and cite their research work. It was launched by the chairman of UGC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

"It (Shodh Chakra) will help researchers to create their profiles and manage their preferences," said the INFLIBNET website. The platform will ensure research scholars and their guides in managing their entire research lifecycle starting from review of literature to submission of the research work.

Universities or institutions are required to provide information regarding their respective research scholars to make use of the platform – schakrabeta.inflibnet.ac.in.

The platform is equipped with facilities including a virtual library, data storage, resources for scholars, administrative monitoring and dashboards for universities to track the progress of research work. Several workshops will be conducted soon on the use of the platform. “We hope that researchers across the country will use this online platform and benefit from the resources that are available,” said Jagadesh Kumar.

The platform has over 3.5 lakh full-text thesis, millions of articles from Google scholar, open-access platforms, Crossref and IRINS. UGC claimed Shodh Chakra will provide statistics on research works that are ongoing in the country.