Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Adarsh Secondary School, Jan Bhavan, built at a cost of ₹5.17 crore, according to a statement.

UP Governor, CM inaugurate newly constructed school at Jan Bhavan, Lucknow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Governor for this innovative initiative. Addressing the children, he emphasised that there is no substitute for hard work. All tasks are accomplished through effort; indeed, only a hardworking individual succeeds in achieving their goals. On this occasion, the dignitaries also released the book 'Hamara Jan Bhavan' and handed over the keys to the school bus to the school principal and the driver, the statement said.

In his address, Adityanath quoted a Sanskrit verse and said that every human being possesses the inherent capacity to become capable; what is required, however, is a facilitator to guide them.

Through this initiative in the field of education, the Governor has presented a model of such a facilitator. The Basic and Secondary Education Councils can draw inspiration from this endeavour. Indeed, this exemplary model can be replicated across every sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Commending the newly constructed school building, Adityanath told officials from the Education Department that they now have before them an ideal model for an educational institution one that can be showcased anywhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commending the newly constructed school building, Adityanath told officials from the Education Department that they now have before them an ideal model for an educational institution one that can be showcased anywhere. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He said that the officials from the Secondary and Basic Education departments can adopt this project as a prototype for the "CM Composite School" model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the officials from the Secondary and Basic Education departments can adopt this project as a prototype for the "CM Composite School" model. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said that this magnificent school building was constructed at a total cost of ₹5.17 crore. Of this amount, the state government contributed ₹4.70 crore, while the remaining funds were arranged through the efforts of the Governor and contributions from Corporate Social Responsibility funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said that this magnificent school building was constructed at a total cost of ₹5.17 crore. Of this amount, the state government contributed ₹4.70 crore, while the remaining funds were arranged through the efforts of the Governor and contributions from Corporate Social Responsibility funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister praised the school's laboratories, library, and classrooms, and said that for the first time, the team from Jan Bhavan participated in the Republic Day parade. Furthermore, sports meets are now regularly organised on the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister praised the school's laboratories, library, and classrooms, and said that for the first time, the team from Jan Bhavan participated in the Republic Day parade. Furthermore, sports meets are now regularly organised on the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"When we provide knowledge, curiosity develops in children. When we give them a goal, they work towards achieving it, and this is where the process of transforming their lives begins. From here they will become Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Sushruta, Charaka, Jagadish Chandra Bose and CV Raman," he said.

Wishing a bright future for the students, the chief minister said that earlier the basic school here did not have facilities like band, sports meets, proper uniforms, adequate teachers, smart classes, lab and library, but now all these facilities have been made available.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, OSD to Jan Bhavan Sudhir M Bobde and others were present in the programme, the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, visited Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya Janbhavan.

Adityanath also visited the Sunita Williams Village Space Lab established in the school.

At the request of the children, the Governor and the chief minister also posed for photographs with them. OSD Jan Bhavan Sudhir M Bobde and other officials briefed the chief minister and guests about the features of the school, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON