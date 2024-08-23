UP Police Exam 2024: Facial recognition, CCTV cameras, jammers, high-tech security check to be in place

With biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition, besides other measures, the Yogi Adityanath government has put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the safe and secure conduct of the high-stakes U.P. Police constables’ recruitment re-exam that will begin on Friday almost six months after cancellation due to a question paper leak in February. UP Police re-exam: Facial recognition, CCTV cameras, jammers at exam centres

The examination will be held at 1174 centres in 67 of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

UP police constable re-exam for 60,244 posts draws 48 lakh candidates from all 28 states, 8 UTs

As many as 48,17,441 (48,17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination for 60,244 posts of UP Police constables, according to the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the state agency which is holding the test.

The state government has ensured strict security measures to uphold the sanctity and transparency of the exam, with static magistrates stationed at each centre, said a press note of the state government media cell on Thursday.

Also read: UP Police Constable admit card for August 23 exam released, direct link here

The press note reads that advanced technology will be employed to verify the identity of candidates to ensure transparency in the examination process. Comprehensive measures have been put in place for the thorough checking, frisking, and supervision of candidates at each examination centre, the press note stated.

“Entry to the centre will be granted only after candidates undergo physical frisking, security checks using hand-held metal detectors (HHMD), and biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition. In cases where facial recognition is not possible, arrangements are in place to capture FRIS (Facial Recognition Image System) data. If there are any doubts regarding facial recognition, Aadhaar authentication will be conducted to confirm the candidate's identity,” the press note stated.

Check This: UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates

“Also, jammers will be deployed at all centres to prevent electronic devices such as mobile phones and Bluetooth. The examination halls and centres will be monitored via CCTV cameras, with live feeds being sent to the control rooms at the centre, district level, and Recruitment Board headquarters to ensure continuous oversight and security,” it added.

In addition, the static magistrates have been stationed at every examination centre, with the presence of officers ranging from deputy superintendents of police to sub inspectors, depending on the number of candidates, to serve as centre supervisors. Additionally, intensive monitoring will be conducted through CCTV cameras, and all candidates will be allowed entry into the examination centres only after undergoing biometric verification.

Rajeev Krishna, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board , said that extensive arrangements have been made for the upcoming police recruitment exam, in line with the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“At the district level, district magistrates will act as district supervisors, overseeing administrative duties at each examination centre, including the deployment of sector magistrates and static magistrates. Each examination centre will have an assistant centre supervisor in addition to a static magistrate. The additional district magistrate will serve as the assistant nodal officer (Administration), and sector magistrates will be assigned to three exam centres,” he emphasised while sharing the details of the security arrangements.

“To prevent cheating and ensure a smooth process, flying squads will be on standby. The centres will be supervised by officers ranging from deputy superintendents of police to sub inspectors,” he added.

To maintain the integrity of the exams, 50 per cent of the personnel at each centre have been appointed by the district magistrate, while the remaining 50 percent have been selected by the centre administrator (Principal). Examination assistants will be appointed by both the district magistrate and the centre administrator, with one invigilator assigned per 12 candidates and additional assistant invigilators provided as needed.

The exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, but the state government cancelled it on February 24 due to a question paper leak. The re-exam was ordered to be conducted within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency. As many 178 FIRs in 41 districts of U.P. were registered in connection with the question paper leak in February. At least 400 people including two alleged masterminds, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, were arrested from Gautambuddhnagar.