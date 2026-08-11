In the wake of recent Gen Z protests in Delhi, youth groups in Uttar Pradesh have announced the formation of the 'Justice Morcha' to raise issues concerning education, employment and the future of young people, and unveiled a 50-day statewide campaign beginning August 12.

UP youth groups announce 'Justice Morcha', plan 50-day campaign on education, jobs (PTI)

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According to a statement issued on Monday, the announcement was made at the Lucknow Press Club, where the organisers also outlined plans for a statewide outreach campaign.

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The formation of the forum comes after a 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by student organisations and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the statement said.

The campaign will begin on August 12, observed as International Youth Day, to initiate a dialogue on education, employment and issues concerning youth.

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A cycle march from Chaurichaura in Gorakhpur to Kakori in Lucknow will begin on August 20 and conclude on October 2. During the march, the organisers will interact with students, teachers, parents, unemployed youth and social groups and raise local issues.

Over the next 50 days, street-corner meetings, student-youth interactions and public dialogues will be organised at more than 800 colleges, universities and coaching institutes across all 75 districts of the state, it said.

The forum said youth in Uttar Pradesh were facing problems including a "poor" education system, weak infrastructure in government institutions, unemployment, irregularities in competitive examinations, delays in recruitment and limited employment opportunities.

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The 10 demands of the Justice Morcha include an annual recruitment examination calendar and timely conduct of all competitive exams, filling all sanctioned vacant government posts, completing pending recruitments, withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and ensuring transparency in examinations.

It has also demanded an end to the normalisation process and provision of detailed scorecards to candidates, a ban on contractual and outsourced employment and equal pay for equal work, a cap on private school fees, withdrawal of cases against students and teachers who protested against paper leaks, abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and equal fellowships for all research scholars.