Utkal Gaurav International School inaugurated in Odisha

Utkal Gaurav International School on March 4 announced inauguration of its campus in Berunapadi village of Keonjhar district, Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik Chief Minister of Odisha and dignitaries from the fields of industry, art, music, agriculture, sports and business attended the event.

“The school is designed to be a secular and non-profit institution that is spread across 10 acres of land at Berunapadi Village in Keonjhar District of Odisha. The founder of the school is Dr Pradeep Sethi, a follower and lifelong student of the Yogoda Satsanga Foundation setup by Sr Paramahansa Yogananda. The entire management, including teachers, are lesson members of YSS. The senior leadership consists of Kriyabans,” according to a press release issued by the school.

The release further said the school is modeled to achieve all round growth of students through high standards of education and spiritual values enshrined in ancient Indian ashrams.

“It is a system of education that aims at physical mental, and spiritual Well-being of our future generation that will fulfill our emotional and spiritual needs and appreciate the goal behind this school,” Patnaik said.

He further added that modern education provides knowledge to understand the world around us & use it to advantage for sustaining seamless growth.

The school informed their curriculum will include programmes for agricultural, industrial, commercial and academic subjects. It will also have principles of Science of the Body for Practical Engineering, Social Arts, Mental Engineering, and Applied Spiritual Science.

