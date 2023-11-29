Vijaybhoomi University joins hands with IISc to promote knowledge sharing

With the aim of promoting knowledge sharing in academics and research, Karjat-based Vijaybhoomi University joined hands with the Department of Centre for Product Design Manufacturing (CPDM) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The MoU aims to not only promote knowledge sharing between the two institutions in research and academics but also enable student and faculty exchanges for mutual benefit and development.(Handout)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press release by Vijaybhoomi University, the MoU between the two institutions was signed and exchanged by Krishnakant Bhole, Assistant Professor of Vijaybhoomi University and Dr N D Shivakumar, Principal Research Scientist at CPDM, IISc, in the presence of Prof Vishal Singh, CPDM, IISc.

“I believe that this partnership will be tremendously advantageous for the students and faculty of both institutions. Excellence in academic research is essential for any educational institution and with this initiative, Vijaybhoomi University has further strengthened its goal of providing high-quality education," said Dr Krishnakant Bhole, Assistant Professor at Vijaybhoomi University.

The MoU aims to not only promote knowledge sharing between the two institutions in research and academics but also enable student and faculty exchanges for mutual benefit and development, informed the official press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON