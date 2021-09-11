Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance
news

Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance

Visva-Bharati University authorities have notified two expelled students that the rustication orders issued against them on August 23 was not being implemented now in adherence to the recent order of Calcutta High Court.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Visva Bharati Building. (HT ARCHIVE)

Visva-Bharati University authorities have notified two expelled students that the rustication orders issued against them on August 23 was not being implemented now in adherence to the recent order of Calcutta High Court.

Three expelled postgraduate students - Somnath Sow, Falguni Pan and Rupa Chakraborty - had sent separate emails to the proctor on September 9 urging him to allow them to attend classes immediately as directed by the high court.

In a related development, the proctor called upon the Principal of Vidya Bhavana and the Head of the Department of Economics and Politics, Vidya Bhavana to keep in abeyance the rustication order on Friday.

"With reference to the Honourable High Court’s order dated September 8, the rustication orders have been kept in abeyance. You are requested to take appropriate actions accordingly.This is for your immediate action," the letter said.

The two economics students are Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan. The expelled music department student is Rupa Chakraborty.

RELATED STORIES

A varsity official said a similar notice will shortly be issued to the head of Sangeet Bhavana to enable Rupa to attend classes.

The three students were expelled on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest meeting in Visva-Bharati campus on January 9. The varsity has been witnessing demonstrations by students against the expulsion since August 27.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha in his interim order on September 8 had observed that the rustication of the students for three years was harsh and excessive. He had directed that the varsity's expulsion order be kept in abeyance and allowed the students to rejoin classes. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
visva bharati university education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE along with IIT Gandhinagar launches Eklavya series for NEP 2020

Niti Aayog in tie-up with ISRO,CBSE launch 'Space Challenge' for school students

Amrita University to offer M.Tech in Defence Technology

Saraswati river history to be part of school curriculum in Haryana

TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP