vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards: Taking young India forward

With the changing times, now more than ever, it has become imperative to instil the virtues of self-reliance and civic responsibility among the youngsters, something that is at the core of India’s nation-building approach.

Keeping this in mind, tech major vivo, with Hindustan Times as its knowledge partner, has come up with the much-anticipated vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards. The objective is to impart social and moral values among the students, while also teaching them the art of self-sufficiency. vivo Ignite aims to arm the participants with scientific tools and encourage them to prepare projects that will provide ultimate imaginative solutions to pressing social concerns. It will pose a scientific and innovative challenge with a sociological twist.

“At vivo, we are dedicated to bringing joy to the world through excellent yet straightforward products and experiences. Aligned with this thought through vivo Ignite, our goal is to encourage problem solving approach in aspiring young minds. The objective is to provide them with a platform to present their technological and creative ideas that can address issues in countries like India. vivo Ignite is also a reflection of our commitment to India – the commitment of inspiring joy by empowering people. We are excited to see the innovative and analytical thinking of aspiring young minds,” says Paigham Danish, Head, Business Strategy, vivo India.

vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards is open to all Indian students of grades 8 to 12 and will be conducted in three stages from September 2022 to February 2023. Registrations begin on 27th September (part of the Stage I) and ends on 12th December. Click here to register.

As soon as one successfully registers, he or she can take part in the first phase called the Idea Submission Stage. Herein, all the registered participants will have to submit a 150-250 words synopsis of their project ideas in the form of a poster by the midnight of 12th December 2022. They will also need to choose whether their final submission would be in a concept (a write-up expanding on their scientific idea) or a prototype (a fully-developed working model with a brief) format. The results will be declared on 20th December 2022. Everyone who submits ideas will be awarded Online Participation Certificates. Top 200 students, i.e., 50 from each zone (North, South, East and West) will qualify to the second stage.

The 200 shortlisted contestants will further detail out their ideas through a prototype/concept video, in turn supported by a brief. Those who opt for a concept video will have to lay out their motivation behind the idea and elaborate on what they hope to achieve through their concept. The participants who choose the prototype will have to do all of the above, alongside exhibiting the different parts of their working model and demonstrating how they function together to solve a social issue. This round will be conducted from 21st December 2022 to 19th January 2023. The results will be declared on 27th January 2023. All 200 shortlisted participants of stage II will be awarded a trophy, a certificate and some exciting goodies. From here, top 25 participants will qualify for the Grand Finale.

The Grand Finale that is scheduled for 10th February 2023 will see top 25 students battle it out in a physical event, wherein they will be asked to display their projects in-person. They will do so in presence of a panel comprising of eminent jury members. They will be judged on the basis of creative thinking, innovation, use of science and technology and potential for positive social impact. Top 15 participants will be shortlisted hereafter who will compete for the much-coveted grand prize. Top 10 who present the most scientifically innovative and socially relevant projects will be declared national winners. All finalists will be conferred a medal and a certificate.

Trophies alongside cash prizes worth INR 5 lakh and INR 4 lakh will be up for grabs for the 1st position in prototype and concept categories respectively. In the prototype category, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places will receive INR 4 lakh, 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively, while in the concept category, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place holders will be awarded INR 3 lakh, 2 lakh, 1 lakh and 75,000 respectively.

“We, at the Hindustan Times, are thrilled to collaborate with vivo for their vivo Ignite, Science and Innovation Awards. As their knowledge partner, we strive to make this venture a success. It’s a great initiative where students can not only learn self-reliance through the integration of science, technology, and innovation but also contribute to the good of the society,” says Puja Sharma, Business Head, Special Initiatives, HT Media.

