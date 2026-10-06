West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced recruitment to 14,454 government posts within six to eight months, and approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme to provide ₹50,000 assistance to unmarried women pursuing higher education for three years.

West Bengal approves 14,454 govt posts, ₹50,000 scheme for unmarried women pursuing higher education (File Photo (Samir Jana/HT))

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The government also raised the monthly remuneration of 'Karmabandhus', part-time support staff, from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000, while increasing the food allowance for SC and ST hostel students from ₹1,800 to ₹3,300.

Briefing reporters at the state secretariat following a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the Public Service Commission and the State Police Recruitment Board would complete the examination and recruitment process for the newly approved vacancies.

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"We had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in the state, and we are moving towards that goal. The PSC is now working at full strength to complete all pending recruitment processes. During the previous Trinamool government, young people were deprived of jobs due to complications over OBC certificates and administrative failures," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari claimed that had the TMC remained in power now, there would never have been any recruitment in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari claimed that had the TMC remained in power now, there would never have been any recruitment in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The vacancies will be spread across departments including forests, fire services, prisons, home and hill affairs, he said.

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The chief minister also announced an increase in the monthly remuneration of 'Karmabandhus', contractual sanitation workers engaged under the land and land revenue department, from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 with effect from this month.

The food allowance for SC and ST students residing in government hostels has also been increased from ₹1,800 to ₹3,300 per month, he said.

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Adhikari said the Cabinet also approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme to provide financial assistance to unmarried women pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive ₹17,000 in the first and second year each, and ₹16,000 in the third year, taking the total assistance to ₹50,000.

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The scheme will be implemented from January next year, he said.

On the police recruitment, Adhikari said appointment-related formalities for around 12,000 posts would be taken up on October 11, and about 5,000 candidates would receive appointment letters at a programme on the same day.

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He also announced that an emergency response number 112 would be launched for the state police on October 10, coinciding with Mahalaya.

On the occasion, 400 vehicles and 450 motorcycles would be handed over to various police stations at a programme at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Adhikari said that there will be a mega cultural event at the Eden Gardens on the occasion of 'Mahalaya' on October 10 and a special show featuring around 3,000 drones.

He said around 45,000 people are expected to attend the cultural programme, and the governor has also been invited.

"Three thousand drones will bring Maa to Bengal," Adhikari said, describing the drone display as one of the major attractions of this year's celebrations.

He said several government programmes would begin after Mahalaya and continue through the festive period.

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A special Bijaya Sammilani for Durga Puja committees will be held on October 26, he said.

The event will feature food stalls showcasing popular dishes from various districts of West Bengal, instead of conventional catering, Adhikari said.