XAT 2024 sees a surge in applications, 135,000 registrations received this year

Management education has always found interest among the competent aspiring candidates and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the many such management entrance exams in the country.

According to a press release by Xavier School of Management, XAT saw a surge in registrations this year, with a 40% increase over the previous year's figures. A total of 135,000 applications were received this year.

“XAT has always been a proponent of diversity, and our test’s design reflects that. We've emphasized this message to our candidates, which may be one of the driving factors behind this historic surge in registrations,” said Prof Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT.

The test format is what sets XAT apart, mentions the media release. Unlike other management entrance tests, XAT is conducted simultaneously for everyone appearing for the exam on the same day and at the same time. This they believe ensures a level playing field and encourages diversity among aspirants.

With a history spanning several decades, XAT aims to continue its innovative approach and inclusive format to attract talent from diverse backgrounds and skill sets, mentioned the press release.