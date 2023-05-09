XAVIER-EMLYON Business School admissions open for (MBA-MSc) International Sports Management Program

XAVIER-EMLYON Business School, XEBS has started the admission process for dual degree in ISM program. This will be the third batch of the dual degree (MBA-MSc) International Sports Management Program (ISM). The last date to apply for the dual degree is till June 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of XEBS at xebs.edu.in.

XEBS admissions open for (MBA-MSc) International Sports Management Program

As per a press release issued by XEBS, this sports management program is designed to equip students with the industry knowledge, global exposure and specialised skillsets needed to succeed in the rapidly growing sports industry in India. With this program, candidates can also tap emerging opportunities in the sector such as sports gaming, virtual sports, among others.

Ashley Fernandes, India Head, emlyon business school and Chairman, XEBS said, “The program has been meticulously designed to prepare future leaders for a wide range of careers in sports, from event management to athlete representation and beyond”, the press note said.

XEBS or XAVIER-EMLYON Business School is the Indo French Business School formed by collaboration between XIM University, Bhubaneswar and emlyon business school, France.

