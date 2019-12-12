NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2019 declared at nios.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:09 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Thursday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 public examination results. The Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) Public examination were held in the month of October and November this year.

The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public examination results can be checked by visiting official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

Click on the direct link here to check NIOS Oct-Nov Public examination results for Class 10 and Class 12.

How to check NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Public exam result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in 2) Go to Result in top Nav bar and scroll down to Secondary and Senior Secondary 3) Click on link here check result 4) Enter enrolment number and captcha code 5) submit 6) Result will be displayed on the screen 5) Download and take a printout

Note: Visit the official website of NIOS for latest news and updates.