NIRF India rankings 2018: IISc Bangalore best university, Miranda top college

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Delhi’s Miranda House are India’s best university and college this year, according to the countrywide government ranking of educational institutions on Tuesday.

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar released the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in New Delhi under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year.

The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

A number of Delhi colleges, which did not participate in the rankings in 2017, applied for the first time for inclusion in the list this year. There were 3,954 institutes in the fray this year or 745 more applicants than the previous year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore topped the overall rankings last year as well and also secured the top position in the best university category.

Overall RANKINGS 2018

Ranks 2018 Name of the Institution Ranks 2017 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore 1 2 IIT Madras 2 3 IIT Bombay 3 4 IIT Delhi 5 5 IIT Kharagpur 4 6 Jawaharlal Nehru University 6 7 IIT Kanpur 7 8 IIT Roorkee 9 9 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 10 10 Anna University, Chennai 13

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was declared the best engineering college and Delhi University’s Miranda House also topped the college category in 2017 as well. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad occupied the top position among management institutions last year.

The system of announcing rankings every year was introduced in 2016 by the HRD ministry and the framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India.