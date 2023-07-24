NIT Rourkela records highest offers in campus placements 2022-23

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela on Monday announced that it has received the highest number of job offers through campus placements in an academic year during 2022-23.

NIT Rourkela Placement 2023: Highest offers received in 2022-23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 330 companies made 1,534 placement offers to NIT Rourkela students in 2022-23 and over 95 per cent of students from the B Tech programme have been placed, it said.

“Branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100% placement of registered students,” the institute said in a press statement.

Twenty four students of the institute have got packages more than ₹50 lakh per annum and 8 of them got the highest pacage of ₹52.89 LPA, the institute has informed.

"The average (overall) CTC jumped from Rs.11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs.12.95 LPA in 2022-2023 achieving an increase of more than 16%. The average CTC of BTech for the year is Rs.14.22 LPA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Computer Science Department recorded an average CTC of ₹21.87 LPA while the average CTC of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering is ₹18.12 LPA. For Electronics and Communication, it is ₹17.97 LPA and the for Electrical Department, the average CTC stands at ₹14.55 LPA.

A total of 1,474 students registered for placements in 2023-24, NIT Rourkela said.

Software and IT Services was the top recruiters during this recruitment drive as they made 31.1 per cent of the total offers. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and AWS, Hotstar, SAP Labs recruited students, the institute said.

In Core Engineering, companies like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, John Deere made 26.8 per cent of the total job offers of the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Analytics and Consulting companies accounted for 15.3 per cent of the total offers and companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal point analytics, O9 Solutions and Kantar participated in NIT Rourkela recruitment this year, the institue has informed.

Landmark Group made 3 international offers, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON