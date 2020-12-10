e-paper
Now, a nursing college to come up at SRN Hospital

In a bid to provide well-qualified and trained nurses and thereby strengthen paramedical services in the state, a nursing college would soon come up at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College’s associated SRN Hospital. At this college, a new BSc (nursing) course would be offered, said officials.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:54 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

In a bid to provide well-qualified and trained nurses and thereby strengthen paramedical services in the state, a nursing college would soon come up at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College’s associated SRN Hospital. At this college, a new BSc (nursing) course would be offered, said officials.

The state government has granted its permission for setting up of the college and starting a BSc (nursing) course that would prove to be a boon for motivated candidates wishing to make a career in the field of nursing, said MLNMC principal Dr SP Singh.

He said, “The state government has sanctioned funds worth over Rs 12.30 crore for setting up of the college and construction of its building. Already Rs 2 crore has been released for starting the construction work of the nursing college building and we have also begun preparations for it.”

Under secretary SP Singh, in a missive dated December 1, had conveyed the administrative and financial approval granted by the state government to director general (medical education and training), UP.

The missive, a copy of which was also sent to principal, MLN Medical College, had also conveyed sanction of funds as well as release of Rs 2 crore for the start of the construction of the nursing college building to be undertaken as per norms laid down by Indian Nursing Council.

The missive also specified that an amount of Rs 6.50 lakh of the sanctioned fund is to be used for the external power connection needed for the college building that would also have a lift, solar panels for meeting additional power needs and a generator for power back-up.

At present, MLN Medical College offers a Diploma in Nursing, a course having 56 seats. As a result, aspirants wanting to earn a degree in nursing had to move to other cities of the state and the country with most opting for Kanpur to pursue the programme.

