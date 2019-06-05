NTA NEET Result 2019 today, here’s how to check marks at ntaneet.nic.in

The results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be declared by Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The result of NEET (UG) 2019 will be uploaded on the NTA’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit www.ntaneet.nic.in and check their results by keying in their details in the space to login.

NTA NEET result 2019: How to check

1) Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in 2) Click on the link for NEET result 2019 3) Enter details as required and submit/login 4) Results will be displayed on the screen 5) Download it, and take a print out of the same

The NTA will not prepare category wise result of NEET UG exam 2019. The NTA will host the NEET 2019 results on the website as soon as it is ready and candidates will be able to then download the result sheets.

The NEET examination 2019 was held on May 5 and May 20. A total of 15,19,375 students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology. The NTA had uploaded the answer key of NEET 2019 exam on May 30 and candidates were given time to raise objections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result based on the qualifying criteria provided by Medical/Dental Council of India and All India Rank based on the marks obtained in NEET (UG) 2019. A percentile rank is the percentage of score that falls below a given score in a group. The Percentile score of a candidate will be calculated as follows: 100 x Number of candidates appeared with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate divided by the total number of candidates appeared.

The result of NEET (UG) 2019 is valid for the academic session 2019-20 only. The record of NEET will be available up to 60 days from the date of declaration of result.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 03:57 IST