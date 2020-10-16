e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTA NEET results 2020 announced, check it here

NTA NEET results 2020 announced, check it here

NTA NEET results 2020: Students who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA NEET results 2020.
NTA NEET results 2020.(HT file)
         

NTA NEET results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Follow NEET results 2020 live updates

This year entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats were delayed by almost four months owing to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

This year, a total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which, 85-90% candidates appeared in the NEET UG 2020 examination.

Direct link to check NEET results 2020.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET result

Key in your credentials and login

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out

Note: Candidates must regularly check updates on the website of NTA, MoH, and FW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in), and participating states/universities/institutions till counselling concludes.

tags
top news
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In