OPSC HMO, AMO admit card released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check
OPSC releases admit card for Homeopathic and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts; exam on December 3.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) on November 28, Candidates who will appear for the HMO and AMO posts can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.
The examination for the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) will be conducted on December 3. The examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 3: 30 pm.
Direct link to download AMO admit card 2023
Direct link to download HMO admit card 2023
OPSC AMO, HMO admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference