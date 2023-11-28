Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / OPSC HMO, AMO admit card released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

OPSC HMO, AMO admit card released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2023 08:15 PM IST

OPSC releases admit card for Homeopathic and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts; exam on December 3.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) on November 28, Candidates who will appear for the HMO and AMO posts can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC admit card for HMO and AMO posts released; exam scheduled for December 3(HT Photo)

The examination for the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) will be conducted on December 3. The examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 11: 30 am and from 2 pm to 3: 30 pm.

Direct link to download AMO admit card 2023

Direct link to download HMO admit card 2023

OPSC AMO, HMO admit card 2023: Know how to download

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha public service commission opsc opsc recruitment admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP