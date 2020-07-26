PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with students who have performed well in the board examinations this year. PM Modi was addressing the nation through the radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month.

“If we look at the change our nation is going with a positive mindset, we will be amazed to see how fast our country is changing. There was a time when only those coming from a renowned school or colleges, eminent families living in big cities used to achieve success in sports and other sectors. But now youth from villages, small towns and ordinary families are also coming forward. Something similar is evident in this year’s board exam results. Students from small towns, villages are moving ahead keeping their dreams alive, despite difficulties,” the PM said.

He first interacted with Kritika Nandal who cleared the board exams this year. She hails from Panipat, Haryana. PM Modi congratulated her for passing the board exams and asked about her aim in life. She said, “I want to become a doctor.” Wishing her best of luck, PM Modi said that the life of doctors are totally dedicated to the society and that it is a 24x7 job. “Doctors have to work very hard throughout the day. In the time of pandemic, they are risking their lives to serve the public,” he added.

The PM then interacted with Vinayak of Ernakulam, Kerala. “How’s the Josh!” the PM asked. “High, Sir,” he replied immediately. Congratulating Vinayak, PM Modi asked him if he is into social media and electronics gadgets. “No sir, we are not allowed to use social media and electronic gadgets in our school premises,” Vinayak said, to which PM Modi replied, “So you are lucky!”

He then talked to Usman Saifi of Amroha, UP and congratulated him for passing the board exams. PM Modi asked about his ambitions in life to which Saifi replied, “I am preparing for JEE Mains that will be held in September and wish to get into an IIT. After completing my engineering, I want to become an IAS officer.” Talking about his hobbies he said, “I love to write on current affairs like GST, demonetisation etc.” The PM was amazed to know that he loves writing about such key issues, apart from studies. “I am glad to know that you read and write about these important topics. Writing helps you hone your thinking and learning skills.” When he learned that Usman is interested in Mathematics, he advised him to try learning ‘Vedic Mathematics’ online.

At last, he talked to Kanika from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, whose father is a driver. She aims to become a doctor. “First of all, I do a pranam to your father who is taking a lot of care of you and your sister (who is also studying in MBBS). It i s a great service he is doing. He is an inspiration for all.”

“When I hear of Namakkal, I think of the Anjaneyar temple, now I will also remember my interaction with you,” he added.

