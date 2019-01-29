PM Modi on PUBG and technology affecting students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0| Watch video

A mother named Madhumita Sen Gupta was worried like many other mothers in India, whose son spends too much time on PUBG, a very popular online game. She discussed her worry over this game addiction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha that was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.

She said, “My son who is a class 9 student is distracted by online games. He was a very bright student and teachers used to appreciate him for his academic performance. But mobile games are distracting him. Kindly suggest a way out.”

Interestingly, PM Modi kept giggling and then said with a wide smile, “Ye PUBG wala hai kya?” and the whole crowd of students started laughing and shouting. He then said, “Yaa to Frontline wala hoga’.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game which is very popular among the youth. Modi said technology is a boon and a curse as well and everything depends on how the child is using it.

Responding to her issue he said, “Technology is a problem and a solution as well. It depends upon how we are using it. Parents should ask their children to discover new and innovative things online.”

Observing the crowd of students he again said, “I can see almost every student sitting here has a mobile phone in hand. They might be informing their friend that they are sitting here.”

“Technology can narrow your brain if you don’t use it for the correct purpose. Misuse of technology can result adversely,” he added.

PM Modi who has always encourage everyone for digital India campaign said, “I also use technology a lot. Today, I am using the technology to connect with lakhs of students sitting all around the world at a time and interact with them.”

Apart from the 2,000 students who were present at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, several other students watched the live telecast in schools and homes online.

Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February. Earlier that month, he had released his book “Exam Warriors” -- a guide to help students battle the exam anxiety.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 15:01 IST