Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: PM Narendra Modi asks parents not to expect children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held the second townhall Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 at Talkatora Stadium of New Delhi where around 2,000 students, parents and teachers interacted with him about the exam related issues and problems of students ahead and after board exams.

Talking about high expectations parents have from their wards, PM Narendra Modi asked parents not to expect their children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams. “Parents should not impose this burden of high expectations on children.Every child has his or her own potential and strengths.It is important to understand these positives of every child,” he said.

While addressing the townhall he said, “Students are the future of India. I can see a mini-India.”

Talking about the technology he also said that technology should lead to expansion of the mind and be seen as a means to innovate, but, he also asked students not to forget the playing field.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:07 IST