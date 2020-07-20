e-paper
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab board Class 12 results date not yet finalised, says official

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab board Class 12 results date not yet finalised, says official

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will not declare the class 12th results today. PSEB exam controller told HT, “ We are under process and the date has not been finalised yet.”

education Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:30 IST
Deepa Sharma| Edited by Nandini
Deepa Sharma| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSEB 12th Result 2020
PSEB 12th Result 2020
         

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has not yet finalised the date for declaration of class 12th results, a PSEB official told HT. Refuting reports in section of media claiming that the result will be declared on Monday, Janak Raj Mehrok, PSEB examination controller said, “We are under process and no date has been finalised yet to declare the results of Class 12. It’s a fake news that we are declaring the result today.”

Punjab Board had to cancel the pending exams of class 12th this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic. School education minister Vijay Inder Singla had earlier informed that it would not be possible for the education department to conduct the examinations in the near future due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

This year, the result will be declared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the virus outbreak.

“For example if any student has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted,” the education minister had said while elaborating best performing subjects formula. The marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

In case of open-school students, PSEB will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

In the year 2019, the pass percentage was 86.41%. The girls had performed better than the boys in the Punjab with a pass percentage of 90.86%. The pass percentage for boys was 82.83%.

How to check PSEB 12th Results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Log on to the official website, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

