QS World University Rankings 2022: IIT Bombay, IISc in top 200; check details here

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022 were published on Wednesday, which showed that only three Indian universities -- the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the IIT Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) in Bengaluru -- have been able to position in the top 200. These three are the only universities that have remained in the QS world universities rankings for the past five years, while 22 Indian universities in total have found their place in the top 1,000 of the rankings this year. Incidentally, IISc Bengaluru continues to enjoy its distinction as the world's top research university, maintaining a perfect score of 100/100 in research metrics.

IIT Bombay continues to be the highest-ranked Indian university in the QS world university rankings list, situated at the 177th position even though it fell five spots from last year's rankings. Next comes IIT Delhi in the 185th position, improving its rank from 193 from last year. In this process, IIT Delhi managed to overtake IISc Bengaluru, which now ranks 186th on the list.

In the QS World University Rankings 2021, the list for last year, there were 21 Indian universities in the top 1,000, while there were 23 in 2020, 24 in 2019, and 20 the year before that. As is apparent from the data, the number of Indian universities in the top 1,000 of the world rankings keeps hovering between 20-24 and has not shown any significant change over the past half-decade.

The Indian universities which made their debut in the top 1,000 of the QS world university rankings this year are Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the 561-570 slab, IIT Bhubaneswar in the 701-750 slab, Pondicherry University in the 801-1,000 slab, and Siksha 'O' Anusandhan in the 801-1,000 slab.

Although four Indian universities have made their debut in the top 1,000 of the world rankings this year, as many as 14 had fallen in rank from this spot last year. However, seven universities -- namely, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and Savitribai Phule Pune University -- have risen in position from their previous year rankings in the list, while another seven retained their statuses.

The distinctions for the top 10 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2022 are held by those primarily in the US and Europe. The number one spot is held by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), while the University of Oxford rose to the second spot for the first time since 2006. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge jointly share the third spot in the list, followed by Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). China's Tsinghua University and the National University of Singapore are the only two Asian universities in the global top 20 of the rankings.