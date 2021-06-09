QS World University Rankings 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University makes its debut in top 1,000

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was one of the four Indian universities which made their debut into the top 1,000 of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings this year, data published on Wednesday showed. The QS World University Rankings 2022, the list for this year, was made public today and carried a total of 22 Indian universities in the top 1,000 spots. Three of them -- the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the IIT Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) in Bengaluru -- have been able to position themselves in the top 200.

JNU found its spot in the 561-570 slab of the QS World University Rankings 2022. The university could not find a place in any of the top 1,000 spots of global rankings last year. Along with JNU, three other Indian universities also made their debut this year in the top 1,000 spots of the QS world university rankings -- IIT Bhubaneswar in the 701-750 slab, Pondicherry University in the 801-1,000 slab, and Siksha 'O' Anusandhan in the 801-1,000 slab.

From India, the distinction for the highest-ranked university in the global rankings is maintained by IIT Bombay, in the 177th spot, although its rank fell five spots from last year. Next comes IIT Delhi in the 185th position, improving its rank from 193 from last year. In this process, IIT Delhi managed to overtake IISc Bengaluru, which now ranks 186th on the list.

In the QS World University Rankings 2021, the list for last year, there were 21 Indian universities in the top 1,000, while there were 23 in 2020, 24 in 2019, and 20 the year before that. As is apparent from the data, the number of Indian universities in the top 1,000 of the world rankings keeps hovering between 20-24 and has not shown any significant change over the past half-decade.