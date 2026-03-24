RBSE Class 5 result 2026 record pass percentage of 97.75%

RBSE Class 5 result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, declared the Class 5 results on Tuesday, with a pass percentage of 97.75 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE Class 5 exam 2025 was recorded at 97.47 per cent. (HT Photo/Representative Image)

The exams for Class 5 were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026, with more than 26 lakh students appearing for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. Follow RBSE Class 5 results 2026 live updates

This year, a total of 13,68,947 students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 final exams, with results being declared for 13,64,570 students.

The exams were held in a single shift in accordance with the RBSE's standard guidelines.

Typically, the Rajasthan Board announces the Class 5 results in the last week of May.

RBSE Class 5 pass percentage in 2025, 2024 In 2025, the Class 5 results were declared on May 30. At the time, 13,30,190 students had registered for the exam, and 12,96,495 students passed the Class 5 exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.47 per cent.

In 2024, of the 14,35,696 students who appeared for the RBSE Class 5 exams, 13,93,423 passed, with the overall pass percentage at 97.06 per cent.

Where to check RBSE Class 5 results? Students and parents can check the Class 5 results through the official website of Shala Darpan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.