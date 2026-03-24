RBSE Class 5 result 2026 record pass percentage of 97.75%
RBSE Class 5 result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, declared the Class 5 results on Tuesday, with a pass percentage of 97.75 per cent.
The exams for Class 5 were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026, with more than 26 lakh students appearing for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. Follow RBSE Class 5 results 2026 live updates
This year, a total of 13,68,947 students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 final exams, with results being declared for 13,64,570 students.
The exams were held in a single shift in accordance with the RBSE's standard guidelines.
Typically, the Rajasthan Board announces the Class 5 results in the last week of May.
RBSE Class 5 pass percentage in 2025, 2024
In 2025, the Class 5 results were declared on May 30. At the time, 13,30,190 students had registered for the exam, and 12,96,495 students passed the Class 5 exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.47 per cent.
In 2024, of the 14,35,696 students who appeared for the RBSE Class 5 exams, 13,93,423 passed, with the overall pass percentage at 97.06 per cent.
Where to check RBSE Class 5 results?
Students and parents can check the Class 5 results through the official website of Shala Darpan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.
How to check RBSE Class 5 results?
- Go to the official websites -- Rajshala Darpan website or the Rajasthan State Education Board website.
- Click on the link for "Class 5th result".
- Enter your roll number, district, and date of birth (as required by the portal).
- Submit the information to check subject-wise scores and grades.
- Download the marksheet or take a screenshot for future reference.
How to check RBSE Class 5 results on HT portal
- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital.
- Go to the education page and click on the Board exam page.
- The landing page will show candidates the names of all the boards.
- Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026.
- Then, enter the required details and submit to get your results.
- Take a screenshot or keep a hard copy of the same for future use.
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