Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5, 8 results will be announced today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Education Department will release Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 on March 24, 2026. Students, parents and guardians can check the results through the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in. The Class 5 exam was held from February 20 to March 5, 2026 and Class 8 exam was held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. The exams were held in single shift- from 1.30 pm to 4 pm....Read More
Around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 final exam and around 12 lakh candidates appeared for Class 8 final exam.
To check the results for Class 5 and 8, students can follow the steps given below.
1. Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.
2. Click on the 5th, 8th result page.
3. Open the Class 5th result link.
4. Enter your login details.
5. Submit and download the Class 5 result.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 8 exam dates
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: This year, Class 8 exam was held from February 19 to March 4, 2026.
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 5 exam held?
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 5 final examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 5, 2026.
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 5, 8 results?
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students, parents and guardians can check the results through the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 Date: March 24
Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 Time: Unknown