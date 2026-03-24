Rajasthan 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 final exam and around 12 lakh candidates appeared for Class 8 final exam.

To check the results for Class 5 and 8, students can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

2. Click on the 5th, 8th result page.

3. Open the Class 5th result link.

4. Enter your login details.

5. Submit and download the Class 5 result.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.