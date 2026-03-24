RBSE results 2026: How to check for Class 5

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is scheduled to declare the Class 5 results on Tuesday, March 24. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

There are multiple ways to check the RBSE Class 5 results, including on the Hindustan Times website.

Follow Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

The RBSE Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year.

The exams were held in a single shift, generally in the morning, in accordance with the board's standard guidelines.

How to check RBSE 2026 Class 5 results? To check the Rajasthan Class 5 results for the year 2025-26, students can visit the official Shala Darpan portal or the RBSE website. Once the website opens, students need to click the "Result" link, enter their roll number and district/date of birth, then click "Submit" to view or download their marksheet.

Steps to check RBSE Class 5 results: Visit Official Websites: Go to the Rajshala Darpan website or the Rajasthan State Education Board website

Select Result Link: Click on the link for “Class 5th Result”.

Enter Credentials: Enter your Roll Number, District, and Date of Birth (as asked on the portal).

View Results: Submit the information to see the subject-wise scores and grades.

Download/Print: Download the marksheet or take a screenshot for future use. Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026: How to check RBSE Class 5 results on HT Portal To check results on the HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

How students fared last year The Rajasthan board typically announces the Class 5 results in the last week of May. In 2025, the Class 8 results were declared around May 26, followed by Class 5 results on May 30. At that time, 13,30,190 students registered, and 12,96,495 students passed the class 5 exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.47 per cent.

In 2024, a total of 14,35,696 students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 exams, out of which 13,93,423qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 97.06 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.23 per cent, while boys achieved 96.89 per cent.