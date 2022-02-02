Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC, Level 1 Exam: Trained apprentices to get preference in appointment

Ministry of Railways will give preference to trained apprentice in railway establishment in appointment over other candidates. This rule will be followed for RRB NTPC, Level 1 exam as well. 
Published on Feb 02, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Railways has decided to give preference to apprentices trained in railway establishment in appointment over other candidates. Trained apprentices will be given preferences for appointment in RRB NTPC, Level 1 Exam as well. 

Since 2004, the Indian Railways were only obligated to provide training to such candidates who have completed their training and were being engaged as Substitutes against level 1 posts. However, after the Apprentices Act was amended in 2014, Indian Railways made a provision to give preference to apprentices trained in railway establishments in open market recruitment to level 1 posts, to the extent of 20% of the posts advertised.

While these apprentices who appear for the written test along with other candidates are given preference in appointment over others, subject to obtaining minimum qualifying marks and meeting medical standards.

However, Indian Railways did not accept the demand of candidates who completed their training of apprentices and wanted appointment in railways without undergoing due recruitment process including written test and physical efficiency. As per the Railways, this demand is not feasible for acceptance as it is violative of Constitutional provisions and Apex Court judgment in matters of public employment whereby any employment cannot be provided except through a procedure involving fair selection.

