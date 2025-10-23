Edit Profile
    UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: President Murmu, Vir Chakra, Iceland, FIDE, ChatGPT Atlas & more

    Challenge yourself with today’s quiz covering the most significant news and issues relevant to UPSC preparation.

    Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 8:47 AM IST
    By Sriram Srinivasan
    Daily Quiz

    1. What is India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award?

    A. Maha Vir Chakra

    B. Vir Chakra (Correct)

    C. Ashoka Chakra

    D. Kirti Chakra

    2. What unusual finding in Iceland signals yet another consequence of the climate crisis, according to recent news reports?

    A. The appearance of poisonous snakes in Iceland’s farmlands

    B. The presence of tropical mangrove trees growing along Iceland’s coasts C. The appearance of desert locust swarms in Icelandic glaciers

    D. The presence of mosquitoes in Iceland for the first time (Correct)

    3. Neiphiu Rio is the chief minister of which State?

    A. Sikkim

    B. Meghalaya

    C. Nagaland (Correct)

    D. Mizoram

    4. The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is managed by TDB, which stands for what?

    A. Thrissur Devasom Body

    B. Temple Development Board

    C. Travancore Devaswom Board (Correct)

    D. Thiruvalla District Bureau

    5. What is the trilateral security partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia called?

    A. Aukus (Correct)

    B. Quad

    C. Five Eyes

    D. CPTPP

    6. OpenAI’s just-launched web browser is called what?

    A. BrowserGPT

    B. Comet

    C. Atlas (Correct)

    D. Brave

    7. Where is the 2025 FIDE World Cup chess championship scheduled to be held?

    A. Tbilisi

    B. Goa (Correct)

    C. Baku

    D. Sochi

    8. Full-time international students pursuing academic studies in the US need to have this visa type. Which one?

    A. F-1 (Correct)

    B. H-1B

    C. B-1

    D. O-1

    9. AWS, which provides on-demand cloud computing platforms, is a

    subsidiary of which famous company?

    A. Alphabet

    B. Apple

    C. Amazon (Correct)

    D. Adobe

    10. Which of the following is not a part of the Index of Eight Core Industries, or ICI, which measures the growth in eight key infrastructure sectors in India?

    A. Coal

    B. Textiles (Correct)

    C. Steel

    D. Electricity

