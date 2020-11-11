SBI CBO exam date 2020 announced, submit test centre choice before November 16

education

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:42 IST

SBI CBO exam date 2020: The State Bank of India on Tuesday announced the date of the SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment exam. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the bank’s official website. Candidates can check the notification online at sbi.co.in/careers.

According to the notice, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers recruitment exam on November 28, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination are required to submit three choices of test centres on or before November 16, 2020.

“Online test for recruitment of Circle Based Officers is scheduled on 28.11.2020. Candidates are required to submit three choices of Test Centres through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/. The link is also available on SBI “Career” website and shall remain active from 10.11.2020 to 16.11.2020. Please note that SBI reserves the right to allot any centre other than the centre choice given by candidate,” reads the official notice.

“Admission to online test will be purely provisional without verification of applicant’s document/ eligibility. The applicant’s candidature will be subject to verification of the details/ documents at the time of interview/ joining (if selected),” further reads the notice.