Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2017 results: Final scores uploaded, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL 2017 results: Final scores uploaded, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks obtained by candidates for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2017 exam. Candidates can check their scores online at ssc.nic.in.

Dec 27, 2019
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2017 results
SSC CHSL 2017 results(SSC)
         

SSC had already declared the CHSL 2017 results on December 20.

The final scores will be available on the website only till January 25, 2020. Candidates will have to login using their registration number / roll number and password.

SSC had already declared the CHSL 2017 results on December 20.

The final scores will be available on the website only till January 25, 2020. Candidates will have to login using their registration number / roll number and password.

Click here to check SSC CHSL 2017 final marks

Background:

SSC had declared the CHSL tier 2 exam result in the month of May in which 33, 966 candidates had qualified for the skill test and document verification i.e., tier 3. Out of them, 21103 candidates have cleared the tier-3 test.

There were a total of 5874 vacancies. A total of 2646 candidates have qualified for LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 candidates for PA/SA and six for DEO posts.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (SSC CHSL) is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries.

Education News