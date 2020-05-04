SSC CHSL, Junior Engineer, Stenographer exam 2020 : Important notification issued by commission

education

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:25 IST

The Staff Selection Commission on Monday reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. In view of the lockdown extension up to May 17, SSC has decided to announce the schedule for CHSL Tier 1 exam for the remaining candidates, Junior Engineer (JE) paper 1 exam 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2019, skill test for CHSL 2018 and Selection Post Phase VIII exam 2020 only after the lifting of restrictions.

However, the candidates will be informed about the dates of the examination one month in advance. Further, the commission will review the annual calendar of other examinations in light of the decision of the Government.

In a notification issued on Monday, the commission also said that fresh dates of the pending results will be announced only after lifting of restrictions as evaluation work has also been held up due to CoVID-19 pandemic.

The commission said that it will further review the situation on May 18.

Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission regularly for latest news and updates.