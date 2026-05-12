...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi's St Stephen’s College appoints first woman principal in 145-year history

Prof Susan Elias has been named the first woman principal of St Stephen's College, starting June 1, 2026.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 02:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Delhi's St Stephen's College on Tuesday appointed Professor Susan Elias as its 14th principal, making her the first woman to head the institution in its more than 145-year history.

St Stephen’s College is one of the oldest and most prestigious constituent colleges of the University of Delhi.

The appointment will be effective from June 1, 2026, according to an official notice issued by the college on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Council of the College is pleased to announce that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the XIV Principal of the College and as its first lady Principal with effect from the 1st of June 2026,” the notice said.

It was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of the college.

The principal’s post at the college remained vacant for a prolonged period following administrative and legal processes related to appointments at the institution.

Prof Elias has an academic and administrative background spanning over three decades, primarily in engineering and research institutions in south India.

 
delhi
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / Delhi's St Stephen’s College appoints first woman principal in 145-year history
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.