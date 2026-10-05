IIT Kharagpur alumnus Pawan Kumar Chandana named in TIME100 Next: Know his journey from ISRO to Skyroot

Have you ever dreamt of something and tried hard to turn that into reality? Well, very few of us dare to dream and make it happen. Pawan Kumar Chandana is such a dreamer who turned his thoughts into reality.

Pawan Kumar Chandana

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Pawan Kumar Chandana is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who went on to work at ISRO before co-founding space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, a passion for engineering has evolved into a mission to shape India’s private space sector.

Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, has now been recognised in TIME100 Next 2026, which highlights emerging leaders making an impact across different fields.

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About Pawan Kumar Chandana’s early life

In 1991, Pawan was born into a middle-class family in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. Pawan was not a very bright kid since his childhood, but it was his father who pushed him to reach great heights.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2007, Pawan appeared for the IIT JEE exam and cleared it in his first attempt. He secured admission to IIT Kharagpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2007, Pawan appeared for the IIT JEE exam and cleared it in his first attempt. He secured admission to IIT Kharagpur. {{/usCountry}}

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From IIT Kharagpur to ISRO

Pawan completed a dual degree in Mechanical Engineering and Thermal Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 2012.

After graduating from IIT, he joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he spent nearly six years at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

During his tenure at ISRO, Chandana worked on many launch vehicle programs. These programs helped him gain experience in rocket development and space technology. His professional experience at the country's premier space agency later became an important foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

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ISRO to Skyroot

Pawan left ISRO and co-founded Skyroot Aerospace in 2018 with ISRO Naga Bharath Daka. The Hyderabad-based company was established to develop privately built launch vehicles and expand access to space.

His company emerged as one of the prominent startups in India’s growing private space ecosystem. The company has been developing the Vikram series of rockets, named after Vikram Sarabhai.

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In July 2026, the company achieved a major milestone with the successful orbital mission of Vikram I. Vikram I carried multiple payloads into orbit, demonstrating the growing capabilities of India's private space sector and Skyroot's efforts to develop commercial launch vehicles.

TIME100 Next recognition

Pawan was recognised in TIME100 Next this year. This recognition places his journey in an international spotlight.

For students, Chandana's journey is significant not simply because of his achievements, but because of the path he took to reach them. His career demonstrates how a strong foundation in engineering can open doors to research, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.