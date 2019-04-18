Tamil Nadu Board TN HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check on mobile

TN HSE Results 2019: Around 9 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2019 exam. The TN HSC 12th Results 2019 will be declared tomorrow, April 19 at 9: 30 AM.

According to the official notice on website,the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination will declare the TN HSC Higher Secondary Certification 12th exam results on April 19 at 9: 30 AM.

The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public exam was conducted from March 1 to March 19. A total of 8.8 Lakh students have appeared for the exam. As the paper evaluation has been completed, the temporary mark sheet making works are undergoing in the Tamil Nadu Board.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: LIST OF WEBSITES

Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

According to report in the year 2018 , over 9 lakh candidates had taken the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam. The overall pass percentage of TN HSC board exam was 91.1 per cent. Girl students had outscored boys who secured 87.7% passing percent, while for 94.1% of girls scored the board examinations.

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2019: How to check on mobile

The results can be viewed in the official websites of Tamil Nadu HSE

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- TN HSE result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome.You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Then, a login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

(With inputs from Manikandan from Tamil Nadu)

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 20:08 IST