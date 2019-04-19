TN Board Result 2019: Here are the highlights of Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results

TN HSE Results 2019: The wait is over. The results of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2019 exam, in which around 9 lakh candidates had appeared, has finally been declared.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination declared the TN HSC Higher Secondary Certification 12th exam results on April 19 at 9: 30am.

The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public exam was conducted from March 1 to March 19. A total of 8.8 Lakh students had appeared in the exam.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: LIST OF WEBSITES

Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at the following websites:

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

02:15PM IST Pass percentage in Biology is 96.05 In the Tamil Nadu board Class 12th examination results, the pass percentage in Biology is 96.05%





01:01PM IST Pass percent in chemistry is 94.88% In the Tamil Nadu board Class 12th examination results, the pass percentage in chemistry is 94.88%





11:00 AM IST Pass percentage in physics is 93.89% In Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination, the pass percentage in physics is 93.89%





10:50 AM IST Number of students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th exam was 8,69,423 The total number of students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th exam was 8,69,423





10:40 AM IST Pass percentage in government aided schools is 93.64% The pass percentage in government aided schools in the Tamil Nadu board HSC examination is 93.64% this year.





10:35 AM IST 2,697 physically challenged students wrote the examination A total of 2,697 physically challenged students wrote the examination, out of which 2,404 passed.





10:30 AM IST TN HSC Results 2019: Check subject-wise pass percentage Subject wise pass percentage: Science :92.75% Economics:90.78% Arts:80.13% Vocational : 82.70%





10:25 AM IST Pass percentage in co-education schools is 91.67% The pass percentage in co-education schools of Tamil Nadu is 91.67%





10:20 AM IST Total Pass percentage in matric (private school) is 98.26% The pass percentage in matric (private school) students of Tamil Nadu Board is 98.26%





10:15 AM IST Total Pass percentage in Government schools is 84.76% The pass percentage in government schools is 84.76% this year





10:05 AM IST 34 out of 45 prisoners who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board 12th exam pass Out of 45 prisoners who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board 12th examination this year, 34 have passed.





10:00 AM IST 1,281 school have achieved 100 percent results A total of 1281 schools have secured 100% results this year.





09:55 AM IST Erode district got second place with a pass percent of 95.23%, Erode district got the second place in the pass percent:95.23%. Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37%





09:50 AM IST Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37% Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37% in TN HSC Board exam 2019 results.





09:45 AM IST Total Pass percentage of girl students - 93.64% The pass percent of girls students is 93.64%. Overall pass percent is 91.03%.





09:40 AM IST The pass percentage of boy students is 88.57% TN HSC Results 2019 have been declared. The pass percent of boys is 88.57%. Overall pass percent is 91.03%.





09: 35 AM IST TN HSC Results declared: Total pass percent is 91.3%. TN HSC result has been declared. Total pass percent is 91.3%.





09:30 AM IST Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2019 declared The TN HSC 12th Board exam result 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in





09:25 AM IST Check complete guide on how to check TN HSC Results 2019 Click here to know how to check the TN HSC 12th results 2019 online.





09:20 AM IST Candidates can simply key in their roll number/name to check results Candidates can key in their roll number/ name and submit to check their TN HSC Results.





09:15 AM IST Candidates can check the results on mobile or computer Candidates can simply login using the website given below and check their results. Candidates can either check their results on computer or on mobile. Read here to know more.





09:10AM IST Candidates should keep their hall tickets ready Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket ready. The roll number mentioned in the hall ticket is required to login and check the results





09:00 AM IST Over 8 lakh candidates anxiously waiting for the results Around 8.8 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the results . The TN HSC Results will be out at 9:30 AM.





08:50 AM IST The results to be released in half an hour Tamil Nadu HSC board will release the result in half an hour. The results will be declared at 9:30 AM.





08:45 AM IST Candidates can check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in Candidates can check their TN HSC results at www.tnresults.nic.in. The other two websites namely www.dge1.tn.nic.in and www.dge2.tn.nic.in will also be available to check the results.





08:40 AM IST Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results will be out soon TN HSC Results 2019 will be declared soon. Preparations going on.





08:30 AM IST TN HSC Results to be out in an hour Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results will be declared in an hour at 9: 30 AM/





08:05 AM IST Tamil Nadu Board Results will be uploaded on the website Tamil Nadu HSC Board Results 2019 will be uploaded on the website www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in





07:55 AM IST Tamil Nadu Board is declaring the results in just 1 month after the exam Tamil Nadu Board is declaring the results within just one month of conducting the exam. The exam was conducted from March 1 to 19.





07:45 AM IST Around 8.8 lakh students are anxiously waiting for the TN HSC Results 2019 Around 8.8 lakh students are anxiously waiting for the Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2019. The results will be out at 9: 30 AM





07:35 AM IST Just two hours left! The day is here. TN HSC 12th results will be declared in just two hours. The result is expected to be out at 9: 30 AM.





07:30 AM IST The TN HSC Exam was conducted from March 1 to 19 The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 19





07:20 AM IST TN HSC 12th Results: Pass percentage in 2018 The overall pass percentage of TN HSC board exam was 91.1 per cent in the year 2018. Girl students had outscored boys who secured 87.7% passing percent, while for 94.1% of girls scored the board examinations.





07:15 AM IST TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Candidates should keep their hall ticket ready TN HSC candidates should keep their hall ticket ready. The roll number mentioned in the admit card will be required to check the TN HSC Results.





07:10 AM IST In 2018, 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam In the year 2018 , over 9 lakh candidates had taken the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam.





06:55 AM IST Candidates can check their TN HSC Results online TN HSC candidates can check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in





06:40 AM IST 8.8 Lakh students have appeared for the TN HSC exam A total of 8.8 Lakh students have appeared for the exam. The paper evaluation work has been completed.



