TN Board Result 2019: Here are the highlights of Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results
TN Board result 2019 Highlights: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th result has been declared at www.tnresults.nic.in.
02:15PM IST
01:01PM IST
11:00 AM IST
10:50 AM IST
10:40 AM IST
10:35 AM IST
10:30 AM IST
10:25 AM IST
10:20 AM IST
10:15 AM IST
10:05 AM IST
10:00 AM IST
09:55 AM IST
09:50 AM IST
09:45 AM IST
09:40 AM IST
09: 35 AM IST
09:30 AM IST
09:25 AM IST
09:20 AM IST
09:15 AM IST
09:10AM IST
09:00 AM IST
08:50 AM IST
08:45 AM IST
08:40 AM IST
08:30 AM IST
08:05 AM IST
07:55 AM IST
07:45 AM IST
07:35 AM IST
07:30 AM IST
07:20 AM IST
07:15 AM IST
07:10 AM IST
06:55 AM IST
06:40 AM IST
06:05 AM IST
TN HSE Results 2019: The wait is over. The results of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2019 exam, in which around 9 lakh candidates had appeared, has finally been declared.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination declared the TN HSC Higher Secondary Certification 12th exam results on April 19 at 9: 30am.
The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public exam was conducted from March 1 to March 19. A total of 8.8 Lakh students had appeared in the exam.
Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: LIST OF WEBSITES
Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at the following websites:
www.dge1.tn.nic.in
www.dge2.tn.nic.in
TN HSC 12th Result 2019: FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE
In the Tamil Nadu board Class 12th examination results, the pass percentage in Biology is 96.05%
In the Tamil Nadu board Class 12th examination results, the pass percentage in chemistry is 94.88%
In Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination, the pass percentage in physics is 93.89%
The total number of students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th exam was 8,69,423
The pass percentage in government aided schools in the Tamil Nadu board HSC examination is 93.64% this year.
A total of 2,697 physically challenged students wrote the examination, out of which 2,404 passed.
Subject wise pass percentage: Science :92.75% Economics:90.78% Arts:80.13% Vocational : 82.70%
The pass percentage in co-education schools of Tamil Nadu is 91.67%
The pass percentage in matric (private school) students of Tamil Nadu Board is 98.26%
The pass percentage in government schools is 84.76% this year
Out of 45 prisoners who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board 12th examination this year, 34 have passed.
A total of 1281 schools have secured 100% results this year.
Erode district got the second place in the pass percent:95.23%. Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37%
Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37% in TN HSC Board exam 2019 results.
The pass percent of girls students is 93.64%. Overall pass percent is 91.03%.
TN HSC Results 2019 have been declared. The pass percent of boys is 88.57%. Overall pass percent is 91.03%.
TN HSC result has been declared. Total pass percent is 91.3%.
The TN HSC 12th Board exam result 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in
Click here to know how to check the TN HSC 12th results 2019 online.
Candidates can key in their roll number/ name and submit to check their TN HSC Results.
Candidates can simply login using the website given below and check their results. Candidates can either check their results on computer or on mobile. Read here to know more.
Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket ready. The roll number mentioned in the hall ticket is required to login and check the results
Around 8.8 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the results . The TN HSC Results will be out at 9:30 AM.
Tamil Nadu HSC board will release the result in half an hour. The results will be declared at 9:30 AM.
Candidates can check their TN HSC results at www.tnresults.nic.in. The other two websites namely www.dge1.tn.nic.in and www.dge2.tn.nic.in will also be available to check the results.
TN HSC Results 2019 will be declared soon. Preparations going on.
Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results will be declared in an hour at 9: 30 AM/
Tamil Nadu HSC Board Results 2019 will be uploaded on the website www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Board is declaring the results within just one month of conducting the exam. The exam was conducted from March 1 to 19.
Around 8.8 lakh students are anxiously waiting for the Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2019. The results will be out at 9: 30 AM
The day is here. TN HSC 12th results will be declared in just two hours. The result is expected to be out at 9: 30 AM.
The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 19
The overall pass percentage of TN HSC board exam was 91.1 per cent in the year 2018. Girl students had outscored boys who secured 87.7% passing percent, while for 94.1% of girls scored the board examinations.
TN HSC candidates should keep their hall ticket ready. The roll number mentioned in the admit card will be required to check the TN HSC Results.
In the year 2018 , over 9 lakh candidates had taken the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam.
TN HSC candidates can check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in
A total of 8.8 Lakh students have appeared for the exam. The paper evaluation work has been completed.
Tamil Nadu HSC 12th exam results will be declared today at 9:30 AM. Candidates can check their results online.