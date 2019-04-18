Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2010 released: How to check 1st, 2nd year result on mobile

TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board intermediate results 2019 has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the TS inter exam from February 27 to March 18 can check their results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and also bie.telangana.gov.in

The TS Inter result was declared at 5 PM.

The TS Inter results will be declared by secretary of education department, B Janardhan Reddy at the Telangana state board of intermediate education office.

Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the TS Intermediate first year and second year examinations 2019. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.

HOW TO CHECK TS INTER RESULT ON MOBILE

TSBIE MOBILE APP

Telangana intermediate has board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates can also check their results using the app.

How to check TS Inter Results on WEBSITE

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:48 IST