Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2010 released: How to check 1st, 2nd year result on mobile

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 released: How to check 1st, 2nd year result on mobile
Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019: How to check 1st, 2nd year result on mobile. Here's a step by step guide to check the results on mobile. The results will be declared today at 5 PM.
TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board intermediate results 2019 has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the TS inter exam from February 27 to March 18 can check their results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and also bie.telangana.gov.in
The TS Inter result was declared at 5 PM.
The TS Inter results will be declared by secretary of education department, B Janardhan Reddy at the Telangana state board of intermediate education office.
Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the TS Intermediate first year and second year examinations 2019. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.
HOW TO CHECK TS INTER RESULT ON MOBILE
TSBIE MOBILE APP
Telangana intermediate has board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates can also check their results using the app.
How to check TS Inter Results on WEBSITE
Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in
Click on the link for desired results
Key in the required details
Click on submit
Results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a print out for future use
HOW TO CHECK TS INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE USING WEB BROWSER
The results can be viewed in the official websites of Telangana
bie.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in.
FOLLOW THESE STEPS TO CHECK TS INTER RESULTS ON MOBILE
Visit the official websites of TS Inter Board at bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. on your mobile.
Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- TS intermediate result 2019.
If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome.You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.
The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.
Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.
Then, a login page will open
Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code
Click on Submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
