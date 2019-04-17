Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd year result: Here’s how to check your marks on TSBIE website

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will on April 18 (Thursday) declare the inter 1st and 2nd year exam results.

According to an official release from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary A Ashok, the process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has reached the final stages and it has been decided to declare the results on April 18. “The results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE at Nampally in Hyderabad,” the official release said, without mentioning any specific timing for the declaration of results.

The intermediate examination was held between February 27 and March 18, 2019. The 1st year Intermediate examinations was held from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations was conducted between February 28 to March 18.

A total of 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate first and second year examinations, out of which 4.7 lakh registered for the second year general and 29,000 for second year vocational examinations.

Telangana intermediate board or TSBIE will release the results on its oficail official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

TSBIE Inter results 2019: Steps to check results

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 20:57 IST