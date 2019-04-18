Telangana Board TS inter results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Girls outscore boys, direct link to check scores

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the inter 1st and 2nd year exam results today. The 1st year Intermediate examinations was held from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations was conducted between February 28 to March 18.

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate first and second year examinations, out of which 4.7 lakh registered for the second year general and 29,000 for second year vocational examinations.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Here is the direct link to check 1st Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

Here is the direct link to check Ist Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_Vocational.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/StudentResult2.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/VStudentResult2.do

HIGHLIGHTS :

06: 03 PM IST 2.7 Lakh students passed in each 1st and 2nd year In the first year, out of 4,09,133 students who appeared for the examination in regular format, 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent.In the second year, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 per cent) passed the examination.





05: 50 PM IST 452550 students appeared for the 1st year exam 4, 52, 550 students had appeared for the TS inter 1st year exam





05: 43 PM IST 8,70,974 students had appeared in the TS Inter exam 8,70,974 students had appeared for the TS inter results 2019.





05: 40 PM IST Second year Results: Girls outscore boys with 3.3% Pass Percentage of girls - 71.5 per cent; Pass percent of boys- 68.2 per cent





05: 35 PM IST TS Inter Results : Girls outscore boys with 9% in 1st year results First year girls passed with 62.2 pass percent while boys pass percent is 53.14 per cent.





05: 25 PM IST TS Inter 2nd year top districts: Second year -- Top district Medchal 76 per cent , Komuram Bheem 75 per cent, Medak 34 per cent





05: 23 PM IST Advanced supplementary exams from May 14 Telangana Board advanced supplementary exams will be conducted from May 14. Last date for examination fee for supplementary is April 25, 2019. Supplementary exam dates will be announced on Friday





05: 19 PM IST TS Inter 1st year top districts: First year results topper - Medchal 76 per cent, Ranga Reddy 71 per cent and last Medak -- 29 per cent





05: 15 PM IST TS Inter Results have been declared. Check here TS Inter Results have been declared .Check your results here.





05: 15 PM IST TS Inter Results 2019 declared, 60.5% pass in first year and 64.8% pass in IInd year The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared the inter 1st and 2nd year exam results. Check pass percentage here.





05: 05 PM IST 60.5 per cent pass percentage in TS first year 60.5 per cent pass percentage is recorded in the TS Inter first year.





05: 02 PM IST TS Inter Results declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in TS Inter Results declared. Candidates can check at bie.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in





04: 52 PM IST Press conference to begin shortly TSBIE press conference will begin shortly.





04: 45 PM IST B Janardhan Reddy, secretary of education department to address press conference B Janardhan Reddy will address the press conference at the Telangana state board of intermediate education office.





04:40 PM IST Secretary, education department will release the results Secretary of education department, Telangana will declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results.





04: 35 PM IST Press conference to begin in half an hour TSBIE officials will address the media persons at 5 PM in press conference after which the result will be declared.





04: 15 PM IST Telangana Board Inter exam results expected soon The Telangana Board intermediated 1st and 2nd year exam results are expected to be declared in around an hour.





03: 34 PM IST Candidates can check their results by using roll number Candidates can check their result after it is declared by entering their roll number and name printed on their admit card.





03:15 PM IST Keep your hall ticket number ready to check your TS inter results Students should keep their hall ticket number ready to check their Telangana board intermediate results.





02:00 PM IST Direct link to check TS inter results after declaration Students who want to check their Telangana inter results should click on the link here and select the desired course http://exam.bie.telangana.gov.in/Results/Home.html





01:30PM IST TS Inter result: How much marks you need to pass the exam Students must get at least 35% marks in each subject and aggregate to pass the Telangana Board intermediate examinations.





12: 59 AM IST Still four hours left for the declaration of TS inter results Students are waiting anxiously for the TS inter result, which is expected to be declared around 5pm





10:45 AM IST TS Inter Results will be announced at TSBIE office in Hyderabad The Telangana Board intermediate results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE, at Nampally in Hyderabad.





10: 15 AM IST TS Inter Board officials will declare the results The TS Inter results will be declared by secretary of education department, B Janardhan Reddy at the Telangana state board of intermediate education office.





09: 45 AM IST TS Inter Board officials will address a press conference at 5 PM Officials of TS Inter Board and secretary of education dept will address a press conference at 5 PM today after which he will release the results.





09: 15 AM IST 9 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the TS Inter Results 2019 Around nine lakh candidates who have appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2019 are anxiously waiting for their results. The results will be declared at 5 PM today.





08: 37 AM IST Last year, the pass percent was 62.35 for 1st year and 67.25 for 2nd year In the year 2018, the pass percentage of Telangana State Board Intermediate Exam for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.





08:21 AM IST Candidates can check the results on websites and mobile app Results can be obtained from tsbie.cgg.gov.in and also bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can simply log in at the TSBIE services mobile app.





08: 10 AM IST TSBIE introduces a mobile app to check results Telangana intermediate board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store





08: 02 PM IST TS Inter results delayed, to be declared at 5 PM today. Intermediate results declaration deferred to 5 PM today. Secretary, Education B Janardhan Reddy will release the results at Telangana state board of intermediate education office.





08: 00 AM IST The TSBIE exams were conducted from February 27 to March 18 The board conducted the 1st year Intermediate examinations from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations from February 28 to March 18.





07: 50 AM IST Last year in 2018, TSBIE had declared the results on April 13 Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13.





07: 40 AM IST List of websites to check the TSBIE results The TSBIE will release the results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.





07: 35 AM IST TSBIE had issued a press release announcing the date of results In an official release issued by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary A Ashok, the process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has reached the final stages and it has been decided to declare the results on April 18.





07: 30 AM IST 5 lakh students registered for 2nd year 4.7 lakh students were registered for the second year general and 29,000 for second year vocational examinations.





07: 25 AM IST 9 lakh students are waiting for the results Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate first and second year examinations. The results will be declared at 10: 30 AM .



