TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year Manabadi results declared

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results today, on April 18 at 5 PM.

A total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Inter exam. Out of this 59.8% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. Girls have performed better than boys in both first and second year.

Over 8.7 lakh candidates were waiting for the Telangana Inter Results 2019. TS intermediate Board results can be checked online at results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in . In the first year exam, 2,70,575 students passed, which is a pass percentage of 59.8%. In the second year exam, 2,71,949 students passed, which is a pass percentage of 65%.

In second year, 72,081 Private students appeared and 18,365 passed, which is a pass percentage of 25.8%. In first year exam 1,18,455 boys passed, which is a pass percentage of 53.14%.

In first year, 1,52,120 girls passed, which is a pass percentage of 62.2%.

In the first year Medchal district has topped with 76%, while Ranga Reddy was second at 71% and Medak district came last with 29%.

Advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 14. The supplementary examination time table will be released tomorrow.

PAST YEAR TRENDS

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

TSBIE Inter results 2019: Steps to check results (after declaration)

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 07:40 IST