Telangana Board TS inter results 2019 declared, 60.5% pass in first year and 64.8% pass in 2nd year

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared the TS inter results of 1st and 2nd year exam .

In the first year, out of 4,09,133 students who appeared for the examination in regular format, 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent. Among them, 1,28,913 students (52.1 per cent) got A grade (75 per cent and more marks); 70,054 students (28.3 per cent) got the B grade (60-75 per cent): 33,449 students (13.5 per cent) got the C grade (30-60 per cent) and 14,991 students (6 per cent) were given the D grade (35-50 per cent).

While 2,09,982 girls appeared for the exam, 1,38,704 students accounting for 66 pass percentage. Among the boys, out of 1,99,151 students who appeared for the first year exam, as many as 1,08,703 passed with a pass percentage of 55.

In all, the results of 151 students was withheld due to malpractices in the first year examination.

In the second year, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 per cent) passed the examination.

Among them, 1,49,574 students (60.4 per cent) got the A grade, 65,388 students (26.4 per cent) got the B grade, 25,013 (10.1 per cent) got the C grade and 7780 students (3.1 per cent) got the D grade.

The 1st year TS Inter exam 2019 were held from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations was conducted between February 28 to March 18.

The results have been declared on Telangana intermediate board official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps to check resultsTSBIE Inter results 2019: 1) Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in 2) Click on the link for results in the top NAV bar 3) Click on results on the new page that opens 4) Select the desired course (general or vocational) and year (first or second) 5) Key in the required details like hall ticket number 6) Click on submit 7) Results will be displayed on the screen 8) Download and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to check 1st Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

Here is the direct link to check Ist Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_Vocational.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/StudentResult2.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/VStudentResult2.do

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13 last year . Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35% and for second year it was 67.25%. Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

(With inputs from Srinavasa Rao Apparasu in Hyderabad)

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:11 IST