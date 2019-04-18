TS Inter Results 2019:Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year result declared at bie.telangana.gov.in, check online here

TS Inter Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared TS Inter results today, on April 18.

Secretary of Education department B Janardhan Reddy released the results of Telangana 1st and 2nd year exam 2019 at the at the Telangana state board of intermediate education office.

A total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Inter exam. Out of this 59.8% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. Girls performed better than boys in both first and second year.

In the first year, out of 4,09,133 students who appeared for the examination in regular format, 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent.

In the second year, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 per cent) passed the examination.

In first year, 1,52,120 girls passed, which is a pass percentage of 62.2%.

Advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 14. The supplementary examination time table will be released tomorrow.

The TSBIE has released the TS inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The results will take some time to upload.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year TS inter results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Here is the direct link to check 1st Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

Here is the direct link to check Ist Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_Vocational.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year General Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/StudentResult2.do

Here is the direct link to check 2nd Year Vocational Results

http://results.cgg.gov.in/VStudentResult2.do

TSBIE Inter results 2019: Steps to check results

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:04 IST