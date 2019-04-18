TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

TS Inter Results 2019: The much- awaited results of Intermediate first and second year examinations (Class 11 and 12) in Telangana has been announced at 5 PM today. The result was declared at 5 PM in the evening.

According to an official release from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary A Ashok, the process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has reached the final stages and it has been decided to declare the results on April 18.

Secretary of education department B Janardhan Reddy released the results at Telangana state board of intermediate education office.

“The results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE at Nampally in Hyderabad,” the official release said.

Over nine lakh students appeared for the Intermediate first year and second year examinations. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.

WEBSITES TO CHECK:

The results can be viewed in the official websites of Telangana — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE MOBILE APP

Telangana intermediate board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates can also check their results using the app.

PAST YEAR TRENDS:

In 2018, the Telangana Intermediate results for both first and second year were released on April 14.

The board conducted the 1st year Intermediate examinations from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations from February 28 to March 18.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

Updates here:

6:00 PM



In the first year Medchal district has topped with 76%, while Ranga Reddy was second at 71% and Medak district came last with 29%.



5: 21 PM

Last date for examination fee for supplementary is April 25, 2019. Supplementary exam dates will be announced on Friday



05: 20 PM



Advanced supplementary exams will be conducted from May 14, 2019.



5:05 PM



59.5 per cent pass percentage in first year and 65 percent second year are recorded.

5:02 PM

The TS Inter result has been declared.



04: 50 PM

Candidates should keep ready their admit card and roll number to check their results.



04: 45 PM

B Janardan Reddy, the secretary of education department will declare the results in the press conference at TSBIE office premises.





04:30 PM

The officials of TSBIE will address the media persons at 5 PM in press conference after which the result will be declared.

