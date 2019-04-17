TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana Board to declare 1st, 2nd year Manabadi results tomorrow

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially confirmed that TSBIE will declare the results tomorrow, on April 18. In an official release issued by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary A Ashok, the process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has reached the final stages and it has been decided to declare the results on April 18.

Around 9 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the Telangana Inter Results 2019. TS intermediate Board will declare the results of 1st and 2nd year exam.

The TSBIE will release the results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

TSBIE Inter results 2019: Steps to check results (after declaration)

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:19 IST