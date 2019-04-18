TS Inter Result 2019 out: List of websites, TSBIE mobile app to check 1st, 2nd Year scores of Telangana Board
TSBIE Telangana Board 12th Result 2019: List of website and steps to download the TS Inter results 2019. Full details here.education Updated: Apr 18, 2019 17:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The much- awaited results of Intermediate first and second year examinations (Class 11 and 12) in Telangana has been announced. The TS Inter result was declared at 5 PM.
The result was declared by secretary of education department, B Janardan Reddy at theTelangana state board of intermediate education office.
Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate first year and second year examinations 2019. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.
WHERE TO CHECK: LIST OF WEBSITES
The results can be viewed in the official websites of Telangana:
bie.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in.
TSBIE MOBILE APP
Telangana intermediate has board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates can also check their results using the app.
How to check TS Inter Results on website
Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in
Click on the link for desired results
Key in the required details
Click on submit
Results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a print out for future use
How to check TS Inter Results on TSBIE Mobile App
Download the ‘TSBIE Services’ app from Google Play Store in your Android Smart Phone
After the app is installed, click on the TS Inter Results link
Select TS Inter 1 st year or 2nd year link
Key in you roll number/Name and submit
Your results will be displayed on screen
(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:19 IST