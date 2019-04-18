TS Inter Result 2019 out: List of websites, TSBIE mobile app to check 1st, 2nd Year scores of Telangana Board

The much- awaited results of Intermediate first and second year examinations (Class 11 and 12) in Telangana has been announced. The TS Inter result was declared at 5 PM.

The result was declared by secretary of education department, B Janardan Reddy at theTelangana state board of intermediate education office.

Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate first year and second year examinations 2019. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.

WHERE TO CHECK: LIST OF WEBSITES

The results can be viewed in the official websites of Telangana:

bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE MOBILE APP

Telangana intermediate has board also introduced a mobile app - TSBIE services, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates can also check their results using the app.

How to check TS Inter Results on website

Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for desired results

Key in the required details

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

How to check TS Inter Results on TSBIE Mobile App

Download the ‘TSBIE Services’ app from Google Play Store in your Android Smart Phone

After the app is installed, click on the TS Inter Results link

Select TS Inter 1 st year or 2nd year link

Key in you roll number/Name and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:19 IST