TN Results 2019 HSE: Tamil Nadu 12th results to be declared on April 19, full details here

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the Class 12th Board exam results 2019 on April 19. The DGE Tamil Nadu on its official websites has announced that the High Secondary Education (HSE) 12th result is expected to be declared on April 19.

Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

According to the notice on DGE Tamil Nadu website, the HSE +2 results of Tamil Nadu board exam will be declared at 9: 30 AM on April 19.

The Tamil Nadu class 12th board examination was conducted by the DGE Tamil Nadu from March 1 till March 19. According to reports, around 8 lakh candidates appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board exam.

According to report in the year 2018 , over 9 lakh candidates had taken the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam. The overall pass percentage of TN HSC board exam was 91.1 per cent. Girl students had outscored boys who secured 87.7% passing percent, while for 94.1% of girls scored the board examinations.

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2019: How to Check

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads- TN HSC Board exam results 2019

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your Tamil Nadu 12th board exam result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:27 IST