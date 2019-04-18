Tamil Nadu Board TN HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check online

TN HSE Results 2019: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will declare the Class 12th Board exam results 2019 tomorrow, on April 19 at 9: 30 AM.

The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 19. A total of 8.8 Lakh students have appeared for the exam. As the paper evaluation has been completed, the temporary mark sheet making works are undergoing in the Tamil Nadu Board. Therefore, the TN school education department has announced that the results will be declared on April 19 by 9.30 am.

Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

According to report in the year 2018 , over 9 lakh candidates had taken the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam. The overall pass percentage of TN HSC board exam was 91.1 per cent. Girl students had outscored boys who secured 87.7% passing percent, while for 94.1% of girls scored the board examinations.

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2019: How to Check

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads- TN HSC Board exam results 2019

Key in your roll number and submit.

Your Tamil Nadu 12th board exam result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

(With inputs from Manikandan from Tamil Nadu)

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 19:38 IST