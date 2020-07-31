TBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Board HS result to be announced today

TBSE 12th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) on July 31 at 9 am. “ We will declare results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) at 9 AM tomorrow ( Friday). Besides this, we will also declare the results of Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology tomorrow,” said TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha. A total 26,400 students appeared for Class 12 board examinations and 211 students appeared for Class 10 ( old syllabus). 100 students appeared for Madrassa Alim while 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology. After the TBSE 12th results 2020 are announced, students will be able to check their results from www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

07:58 am IST TBSE Results 2020: Some papers affected due to Covid-19 Though the Class 10 ( new syllabus) examinations were over prior the first Covid-19 lockdown, examinations of some papers of the rest Class 10 ( old syllabus), Class 12, Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology were cancelled for the pandemic.





07:53 am IST TBSE 12th Results 2020: Average marking for cancelled papers For the cancelled papers, an average of highest grades bagged by the students in the sets of subjects were used to determine marks for those papers that didn’t go for examinations.





07:42 am IST TBSE 12th Result 2020: How to get result via SMS Students will also get their results via SMS. Type TBSE12 <space> roll number and send it to number 54242.





07:37 am IST TBSE 12th Results 2020: Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology results today TBSE will also declare the results of Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology Today.





